Stocks pare declines amid strong earnings, GM-UAW deal

U.S. stocks erase most of their declines as GM and the UAW reportedly reach a tentative deal five weeks into a labor strike.

That comes after the Chicago Fed's Charles Evans doesn't see a need for further rate cuts.

Also figuring into market movements -- weak retail sales data, strong Q3 earnings (mostly in the financial sector), and uncertainty about whether China will buy as much in U.S. farm products as President Trump said it would.

The Dow, which had declined as much as 0.3%, is roughly flat; Nasdaq falls 0.3% vs. its session low of -0.6%; and S&P 500 0.4% decline fades to -0.1% .

Materials ( +0.8% ) and industrials ( +0.4% ) outperform S&P 500 industry sectors, while information technology ( -0.8% ) and real estate ( -0.6% ) lag.

10-year Treasury rises, pushing yield down almost 3 basis points to 1.748%.

Crude oil gains 1.3% to $53.52 per barrel.