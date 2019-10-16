Philip Morris Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 17th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.36 (-5.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.65B (+2.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, pm has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward.

Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Philip Morris: Balance Sheet Insolvency, Share Buybacks