Union Pacific Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 17th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.31 (+7.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.65B (-4.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, unp has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 21 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 17 downward.

