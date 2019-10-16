M&T Bank Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 17th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.59 (+1.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.53B (+3.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, mtb has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.