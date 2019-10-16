First Financial Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

First Financial (NASDAQ:FFBC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 17th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.55 (-5.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $152.13M (-0.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ffbc has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.