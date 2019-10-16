Badger Meter Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 17th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.43 (-6.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $110.39M (-0.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, BMI has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.