Atlassian Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, October 17th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.24 (+20.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $351.79M (+31.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, TEAM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 5 downward.

Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Strong Fundamentals And Bearish Sentiment Have Helped Propel Atlassian Higher