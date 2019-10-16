Judge signs off on Sears bankruptcy plan

A U.S. bankruptcy judge officially signs off on Sears Holdings' (OTCPK:SHLDQ -2.3% ) plan for paying remaining creditors, Bloomberg reports.

The written order approves the compromise and settlement of administrative expense claims and the treatment of the creditors' committee and ad hoc vendor group is approved.

Repayment percentage will depend in part on the amount of money, if any, that can be recovered in a lawsuit against Eddie Lampert and other managers on how they ran the retail chain before it filed for Chapter 11.