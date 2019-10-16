F.N.B. Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 17th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.29 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $307.48M (-0.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, fnb has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.