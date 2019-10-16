People's United Financial Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

People's United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 17th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.33 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $452.39M (+13.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, pbct has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.