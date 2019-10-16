Snap On Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Snap On (NYSE:SNA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 17th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.93 (+1.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $909.6M (+1.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SNA has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward.