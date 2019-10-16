FirstEnergy Solutions restructuring plan wins bankruptcy court approval

The judge presiding over FirstEnergy Solutions' (NYSE:FE) bankruptcy said he would approve the company's restructuring terms, helping to clear the way to wrap up Chapter 11 plan by the end of the year.

FES won the judge's approval after making concessions to union workers who had objected to how their contracts would be treated by the restructured company.

The FirstEnergy subsidiary filed for bankruptcy after competition from natural gas and renewable energy sources undercut the economics of its nuclear and coal plants.

Under the restructuring plan, FirstEnergy would relinquish ownership of FES and provide the unit with $1.1B in cash and debt while waiving ~$2B in claims.