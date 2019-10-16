East West Bancorp Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 17th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.20 (+2.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $418.32M (+5.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ewbc has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.