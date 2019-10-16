Signature Bank Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 17th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.70 (-4.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $338.17M (+2.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, sbny has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward.