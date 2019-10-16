Intuitive Surgical Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 17th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.99 (+5.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.06B (+15.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ISRG has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 2 downward.