Sonoco Products Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 17th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.91 (+5.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.39B (+2.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SON has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward.