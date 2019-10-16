Home BancShares Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Home BancShares (NASDAQ:HOMB) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 17th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.44 (-4.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $167.4M (-18.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, homb has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.