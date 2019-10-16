Western Alliance Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Western Alliance (NYSE:WAL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 17th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.19 (+13.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $281.83M (+18.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, wal has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward.