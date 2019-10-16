China's commitment to $50B in U.S. farm purchases filled with doubt - WSJ

Despite China's pledge to buy more U.S. farm products, the commitment is clouded by uncertainty over how much, the time frame for purchases and what the U.S. may need to give in return, WSJ reports.

Chinese negotiators are continuing to say purchases must be based on actual demand and at fair market prices, according to the report.

The ~$50B in farm products touted by Pres. Trump is far more than China historically spends in any year and likely would require the government to lean heavily on its state-owned firms.

"It's a meaningless big number, thrown out to get headlines, and won't happen," says Darin Friedrichs, senior Asia commodity analyst at brokerage INTL FCStone.

U.S. exports of soybeans, sorghum, pork and other agricultural products to China peaked in 2013 at $29B, falling to $24B in 2017 before the trade war started, and then sinking to $9.2B over the past 12 months.

Analysts say China could attach conditions to a written deal that would allow it to buy less than the U.S. expects, such as by stretching out the time frame for purchases.

To significantly boost purchases of U.S. beef and pork, China also would need to get rid of biotechnology restrictions on those products.

ETFs: DBA, JO, CORN, SOYB, WEAT, NIB, SGG, CANE, JJGTF, RJA, COW, BALB, DAG, JJA, GRU, BAL, OTC:AGA, FUD, TAGS, UAG, OTC:ADZ, UBC, AGF, JJS