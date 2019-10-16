Sandy Spring Bancorp Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 17th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.80 (+1.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $84.99M (+2.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SASR has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.