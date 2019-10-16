Marten Transport Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 17th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.28 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $208.1M (+4.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MRTN has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.