Watch for cloud growth in IBM earnings

IBM (IBM -0.8% ) will report Q3 results after the bell today with the Street expecting $18.29B in revenue (-3% Y/Y), the fifth consecutive decline, and $2.66 EPS (-22%). This quarter marks the first full quarter since IBM closed its $34B Red Hat acquisition.

The company's current FY guidance has EPS of at least $12.80 and FCF of $12B.

Cloud revenue growth: IBM reported a 5% Y/Y cloud revenue growth in Q2, which is far smaller than cloud competitors like Amazon and Microsoft but also lower than the company's stated goal of mid-teen percentage growth.

Consensus estimates by segment: Global Technology Services, $6.78B; Cloud and Cognitive Software, $5.41B; Global Business Services, $4.12B; Systems, $1.52B.