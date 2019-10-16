Last FCC votes wrap up approval of Sprint/T-Mobile merger

Votes by FCC Commissioners Geoffrey Starks and Jessica Rosenworcel have brought the voting period to a close on the agency's consideration of the merger of T-Mobile (TMUS +0.2% ) and Sprint (S -0.5% ).

The two Democrats voted against the approval. But with the three GOP members in favor, the deal's now formally passed along party lines at the FCC.

Aside from her substantive concerns with the deal, Rosenworcel raised process objections in her vote: "Three of my colleagues agreed to this transaction months ago without having any legal, engineering, or economic analysis from the agency before us. Consumers deserve better from the Washington authorities charged with reviewing this transaction.”

The votes close the door on Washington OKs for the deal, though it still awaits the outcome of the multistate lawsuit against the merger, set for trial in December.