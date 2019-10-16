SBM Offshore closes $1.14B financing of Liza Unity

SBM Offshore (OTCPK:SBFFF) completes the project financing of FPSO Liza Unity for $1.14B, secured by a consortium of nine international banks.

The project loan has a tenor of two years post completion, and carries a variable interest cost of LIBOR plus 1.50%.

The FPSO will be designed to produce 220,000 bbls of oil per day, with associated gas treatment capacity of 400 mcf/day and water injection capacity of 250,000 bbls/day

The FPSO will be spread moored in water depth of about 1,600 meters and will be able to store around 2M barrels of crude oil.