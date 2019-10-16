U.S. economy expands at 'slight to modest pace"

The U.S. economy expanded at a "slight to modest pace" since the Fed's last Beige Book report, the central bank said.

"Business contacts mostly expect the economic expansion to continue; however, many lowered their outlooks for growth in the coming 6 to 12 months," according to the report.

Overall, the economic picture looked dimmer for manufacturing and agriculture and brighter for financial services.

By region, reports from the the southern and western U.S. were more upbeat than from the Midwest and Great Plains.

Manufacturing activity "continued to edge lower."

Trade tensions and slower global growth weighed on activity, according to contacts in some districts.

"Bankers in many Districts reported moderately rising loan volumes, while activity in nonfinancial services increased solidly," according to the report.

Adverse weather, weak commodity prices, and trade disruptions hurt agricultural conditions.