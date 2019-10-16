Stocks mixed as energy, IT fall, materials rise
Oct. 16, 2019 2:23 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- U.S. stocks are mixed in midafternoon trading, as the Dow (flat) flirts with positive territory while the Nasdaq retreats 0.4% and the S&P 500 slips 0.2%.
- 10-year Treasury rallies, pushing yield down 3 basis points to 1.744%.
- By S&P 500 industry sector, energy (-1.1%) and information technology (-1.0%) lead the broader market down, while consumer discretionary (+0.3%) and materials (+0.2%) lead the gainers. Communications services, consumer staples, industrials, and utilities are all roughly flat.
- Crude oil rises 1.0% to $53.35 per barrel.
- The Dollar Index falls 0.3% to 98.03.