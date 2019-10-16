Stocks mixed as energy, IT fall, materials rise

Oct. 16, 2019 2:23 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • U.S. stocks are mixed in midafternoon trading, as the Dow (flat) flirts with positive territory while the Nasdaq retreats 0.4% and the S&P 500 slips 0.2%.
  • 10-year Treasury rallies, pushing yield down 3 basis points to 1.744%.
  • By S&P 500 industry sector, energy (-1.1%) and information technology (-1.0%) lead the broader market down, while consumer discretionary (+0.3%) and materials (+0.2%) lead the gainers. Communications services, consumer staples, industrials, and utilities are all roughly flat.
  • Crude oil rises 1.0% to $53.35 per barrel.
  • The Dollar Index falls 0.3% to 98.03.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.