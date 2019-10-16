Texas cities eye lawsuit over Kinder Morgan pipeline

The Texas cities of Austin, San Marcos and Kyle have joined two groups in a threat to sue the U.S. government in order to stop Kinder Morgan's (KMI -0.5% ) Permian Highway Pipeline, citing concerns about endangered and threatened species found only in the Edwards Aquifer.

Over the past week, leaders with the three cities have voted to join the Barton Springs Edwards Aquifer Conservation District and the Wimberley Valley Watershed Association in filing a notice of intent to sue the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in an attempt to halt the $2B pipeline.

The proposed route for the pipeline, which is planned to move 2.1B cf/day of natural gas per day from the Permian Basin to the Katy Hub near Houston, runs through the picturesque Texas Hill Country, where the project faces stiff opposition.