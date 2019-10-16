U.K., EU deal near amid doubts on U.K. parliament support

While British and EU negotiators are on the verge of a last-minute Brexit deal, "certain doubts have appeared from the British side" in terms of gaining support from the U.K. Parliament, said European Council President Donald Tusk.

"The basic foundations of this agreement are ready and theoretically we could accept a deal tomorrow," Tusk said.

French President Emmanuel Macron said an agreement is being finalized and he hoped it could be approved on Thursday, Reuters reports.

Any approval, though, would be conditional on the British House of Commons approving it at a special session on Saturday. A brief delay to the U.K. departure, now scheduled for Oct. 31, would follow to work out details.

If U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson fails to get an agreement or if the deal isn't ratified by the British parliament, he would almost certainly have to seek a longer extension.

