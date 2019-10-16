FMC upped at Baird, forecasting several years of strong revenue growth
Oct. 16, 2019 2:45 PM ETFMC Corporation (FMC)FMCBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- FMC Corp. (FMC +1.2%) is higher after Baird upgrades shares to Outperform from Neutral with a $95 price target, raised from $86, as analyst Ben Kallo believes FMC is positioned to generate above-market revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth in 2020 and beyond.
- FMC could be "a safe haven in the space," Kallo says, adding that the company's above-market revenue growth could continue for several years, driven by share gains in geographies such as Asia and Latin America as well as new product launches.
- Kallo thinks FMC's potential to generate strong free cash flows - supported by improving working capital, lower legacy and transformation costs as well as moderate capex needs - could offer return of capital to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks.
- FMC's average Sell Side Rating and Seeking Alpha Authors Rating is Bullish/Outperform.