FMC upped at Baird, forecasting several years of strong revenue growth

Oct. 16, 2019 2:45 PM ETFMC Corporation (FMC)FMCBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • FMC Corp. (FMC +1.2%) is higher after Baird upgrades shares to Outperform from Neutral with a $95 price target, raised from $86, as analyst Ben Kallo believes FMC is positioned to generate above-market revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth in 2020 and beyond.
  • FMC could be "a safe haven in the space," Kallo says, adding that the company's above-market revenue growth could continue for several years, driven by share gains in geographies such as Asia and Latin America as well as new product launches.
  • Kallo thinks FMC's potential to generate strong free cash flows - supported by improving working capital, lower legacy and transformation costs as well as moderate capex needs - could offer return of capital to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks.
  • FMC's average Sell Side Rating and Seeking Alpha Authors Rating is Bullish/Outperform.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.