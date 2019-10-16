Dallas Fed's Kaplan is 'agnostic' on next Fed move

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan says he's "a little more agnostic" on "what do to next" after he strongly supported the Fed's July and September interest rate cuts.

His comment, in response to audience questions at an event in Austin, TX, follows Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said at a different event that monetary policy "probably is in a good place right now" and may not need more rate cuts.

Kaplan isn't a voting member of the monetary policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee this year; he will be next year.