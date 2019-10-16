Concho downgraded, Diamondback price target trimmed at SunTrust

Concho Resources (CXO -1.9% ) dips deeper into the red after SunTrust downgrades shares to Hold from Buy with a $70 price target, chopped from $100, as analyst Neal Dingmann thinks the company's production results will fall short of consensus even though the company already has reduced its 2019 oil growth forecast.

CXO has recently highlighted its efforts to remedy "inflated well costs" along with its plans to move to wider spaced projects, but Dingmann expects these actions will take time to flow through to the company's overall well profile.

Dingmann also lowers his price target on Diamondback Energy (FANG -1.2% ) to $125 from $145, forecasting more modest growth in Q3 production after a strong Q2, but maintains his Buy rating and predicts the company will raise its dividend to a "more S&P-500 competitive" level.

CXO's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform, while its Seeking Alpha Authors Rating is Neutral.