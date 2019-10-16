Air Canada yanks 737 MAX from schedule until February 14

Air Canada (OTCQX:ACDVF -0.5% ) says it has removed Boeing's (BA +0.4% ) 737 MAX jets from its flight schedules until the middle of next February, citing the ongoing regulatory uncertainty about the timing of the aircraft returning to service.

Air Canada, which has 24 737 MAX aircraft in its fleet, is the first North American airline to extend the cancellation past January, as the grounding extends longer than expected.

"The extension will give us scheduling predictability through the implementation of the first phase of our new reservation system and the required stability as we prepare the second phase of the system rollout," Air Canada says.