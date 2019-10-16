SL Green Realty Q3 same-store cash NOI rises 1.5%

Oct. 16, 2019 4:17 PM ETSL Green Realty Corp. (SLG)SLGBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Q3 FFO of $1.75 per share beats the average analyst estimate of $1.73 and compares with $1.66 in the year-ago quarter.
  • Q3 total revenue of $313.6M exceeds the consensus estimate of $243.0M and increased from $307.5M in Q3 2018.
  • Q3 total expenses of $263.3M fell from $265.6M a year ago.
  • Q3 same-store cash NOI, including SLG's share from unconsolidated joint ventures, increased 1.5%.
  • Signed 31 Manhattan office leases covering 268,349 square feet in Q3.
  • Manhattan same-store occupancy of 95.3% as of Sept. 30, 2019 (inclusive of leases signed but not yet commenced) vs. 95.2% as of June 30, 2019.
  • Conference call on Oct. 17 at 2:00 PM ET.
  • Previously: SL Green Realty FFO beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (Oct. 16)
