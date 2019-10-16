Netflix +10.7% as profits jump amid solid growth

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is up 10.7% after hours in early reaction following Q3 earnings where profits topped expectations but subscriber growth fell a bit short of the company's guidance.

Revenues increased 31% to $5.25B, in line with consensus.

Operating income more than doubled year-over-year, to $980M, and operating margin increased to 18.7% from a year-ago 12%.

Meanwhile global streaming paid net adds were 6.77M, to end up at 158.33M (21.4% Y/Y gain). It had forecast gains of 7M subs.

"As we’ve improved the variety, diversity and quality of our content slate, member engagement has grown, revenue has increased, and we’re able to further fund our content investment," it says.

In a note on competition (with several deep-pocketed rivals set to come on line): "Many are focused on the 'streaming wars,' but we’ve been competing with streamers (Amazon, YouTube, Hulu) as well as linear TV for over a decade." It's focused on the overall market opportunity, saying it believes it's less than 10% of TV screen time and much less on mobile.

