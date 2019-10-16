Host Hotels LP refinances $650M of notes with green bonds

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) reports that Host Hotels & Resorts LP redeems all $300M of its 6% series Z senior notes due 2021 and all $350M of its $350M of 5.25% series B senior notes due 2022.

The notes were redeemed using the proceeds from the sale of $650M of 3 3/8% senior notes due 2029, which closed on Sept. 26, 2019, along with available cash. The new notes are the first green bonds in the lodging industry, Host CFO Michael Bluhm said.

Net proceeds of the offering were ~$640M.

As a result of the refinancing, Host Hotels has extended its weighted average debt maturity to 5.9 years from 4.6 years and lowered its weighted average interest rate to 3.96% from 4.32%.

"In addition, we have eliminated our debt maturities until 2023 while maintaining a balanced proforma debt maturity schedule with no more than approximately 6% of our debt as a percent of enterprise value maturing in any given year," said Bluhm.

Before the issuance of the bonds, S&P Global Ratings raised Host Hotels & Resort Inc.'s corporate credit rating to BBB-, the lowest level of investment grade, from BB+. Its issue-level rating remains unchanged at BBB-.