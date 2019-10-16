IBM -2.7% after revenue miss

IBM (NYSE:IBM) -2.7% reports Q3 results that beat EPS estimates but missed on revenue with a 4% Y/Y decline. The company maintains its FY outlook with EPS of at least $12.80 and FCF of about $12B.

Revenue breakdown: Global Technology Services, $6.7B (consensus: $6.78B); Cloud and Cognitive Software, $5.28B (consensus: $5.41B); Global Business Services, $4.12B (consensus: $4.12B); Systems, $1.48B (consensus: $1.52B).

Red Hat revenue was up 19% Y/Y to $987M, normalized for historical comparability.

Cloud revenue totaled $5B in the quarter (+11%) and $20B over the past 12 months, compared to the 5% growth last quarter.

Net cash from operating activities amounted to $15.4B and FCF was $12.3B over the last 12 months.

Earnings call starts at 5 PM ET with a webcast here.

Press release.