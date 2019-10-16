Stocks edge lower as surprise retail sales drop outweighs earnings

Stocks finished with small losses, as monthly retail sales fell for the first time in seven months, outweighing another set of mostly positive earnings reports.

The Commerce Department reported retail sales slipped 0.3% in September from a month earlier, falling well short of the 0.2% gain economists expected, but the news was not as bad as it seemed since August results were revised upward.

The positive reaction to today's earnings results was limited to shares of companies that reported, including Bank of America, United Airlines and J.B. Hunt Transport, as opposed to yesterday's earnings-driven rally.

Among the S&P 500 industry sectors, most closed near their flat lines but energy (-1.5%) was today's biggest loser even as crude oil prices gained - November crude added 0.3% to $53.42/bbl - followed by information technology (-0.7%) amid weakness in the software stocks.

On the positive side, the consumer discretionary sector (+0.4%) outperformed despite the surprise retail sales decline.

Elsewhere, General Motors and the United Auto Workers reached a tentative deal that could end the long strike at GM.

U.S. Treasury prices closed slightly higher, leaving both the two-year and 10-year yields declining 2 bps to 1.59% and 1.75%, respectively.