Limelight Networks +15% after record Q3 revenue

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) is up 15.2% postmarket after topping revenue consensus with its Q3 earnings.

Revenues rose 4% from the prior year and 12% sequentially, to a Q3-record $51.3M. It was also the company's second-highest revenue figure ever.

Net loss swelled on a GAAP basis to $2.8M from $0.3M; non-GAAP net income fell to $0.6M from $3.2M.

Adjusted EBITDA fell to $5.8M from a year-ago $7.7M.

"We believe the fourth quarter will see year-over-year acceleration in revenue growth and meaningful improvements in gross margin and overall profitability," says CEO Bob Lento.

It's expecting 2019 revenue to end up at $200M-$210M, with non-GAAP EPS near break-even. Capital expenditures are forecast about $30M.

