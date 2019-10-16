Umpqua Holdings Q3 NIM narrows, ROTCE falls

Umpqua Holdings (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Q3 EPS of 38 cents beats the average analyst estimate by a penny and fell from 51 cents in Q2 and 41 cents in the year-ago quarter.

"We increased our fee-based revenue during the quarter and are prudently managing our cost of funds to help offset pressure on our net interest margin," said President and CEO Cort O'Haver.

Q3 net interest income of $229.0M rose 1% Q/Q and fell 5% Y/Y.

Q3 net interest margin of 3.63% narrowed from 3.70% in Q2 and 4.09% in Q3 2018.

Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs, of $21.5B rose 3% Q/Q and 8% Y/Y.

Total core deposits of $18.8B rose 2% Q/Q and 5% Y/Y.

Q3 net charge-off rate of 0.34% increased from 0.26% in Q2 and 0.25% in Q3 2018.

Q3 return on average tangible common equity of 13.67% fell from 19.14% in Q2 and 16.42% in the year-ago quarter.

