Alcoa reports Q3 loss but investors like portfolio review to drive lower costs

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) +5.6% after-hours despite reporting a larger than forecast Q3 loss and a 24% Y/Y revenue decline, as the company says it is launching a "multi-year portfolio review aimed at driving lower costs and sustainable profitability with refined strategic priorities."

Over the next 12-18 months, Alcoa says it plans to pursue non-core asset sales expected to generate $500M-$1B in net proceeds, and over the next five years, the company says it will realign its operating portfolio and has placed under review 1.5M metric tons of smelting capacity and 4M metric tons of alumina refining capacity.

In Q3, Alcoa's adjusted EBITDA of $388M was $67M lower than the prior quarter, primarily due to lower alumina pricing that was partially offset by higher alumina sales volume and lower production costs.

For the full year, Alcoa continues to project a global aluminum deficit, in the range of 800K-1.2M metric tons, down slightly from the prior quarter's estimate of a 1M-1.4M mt deficit.