Columbia Property to buy Normandy Real Estate for ~$100M

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) agrees to acquire Normandy Real Estate Management, a developer, operator and investment manager of office and mixed-use assets in New York, Boston, and Washington, DC, for about $100M in cash and stock.

Columbia will acquire Normandy's operating platform and its general partner interests in three active management funds for $13.5M in cash and ~$86.5M in convertible preferred units, issued at a strike price of $26.50 per share.

The deal strengthens Columbia's sourcing construction, and other key capabilities and adds a development arm, while creating a complementary fund management program to drive added revenue, CXP said.

Normandy's fund and joint venture relationship will enhance Columbia's existing access to capital sources, the compay said.

CXP sees the deal adding to 2020 normalized FFO and expects to realize longer-term benefits through operational synergies and greater scale.

The deal is expected to close by year-end 2019.