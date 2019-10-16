Consolidated-Tomoka sells controlling stake in remaining land portfolio

Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEMKT:CTO) closes on the sale of a controlling interest in a wholly-owned entity that holds the company's remaining land portfolio of 5,300 acres to certain funds managed by Magnetar Capital for total proceeds of ~$97.0M.

The company may, in the future, receive additional proceeds from the Land Venture in the form of distributions under certain circumstances, based upon the timing and amount realized when the land is ultimately sold by the Land Venture.

There can be no assurance as to the likelihood of receiving such distributions or the timing of potential distributions.

CTO anticipates using the proceeds from the land transaction in 1031 like-kind exchange transactions executed during Q3 2019 and future 1031 like-kind exchange transactions.