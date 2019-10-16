U.S. crude supply rose 10.5M barrels last week, API says

The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a build of 10.5M barrels of oil for the week ending Oct. 11, following a 4.1M-barrel build in the previous week.

Gasoline inventories reportedly show a draw of 934K barrels and distillate inventories show a draw of 2.9M barrels.

Energy Information Administration data to be released tomorrow is expected to show crude inventories rising by 4M barrels last week, according to S&P Global Platts.

November WTI crude edges lower after the report, recently at $53.06/bbl in electronic trading after settling at $53.36/bbl.

ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, BNO, SCO, DBO, UGA, DTO, OILU, USL, USOU, OILD, WTIU, USOI, OLO, OILK, SZO, USOD, OLEM, WTID, OILX