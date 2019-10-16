Ellington Financial prices $100M preferred stock offering

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) reports the pricing of 4M shares of preferred stock with a liquidation preference of $25.00 per share for gross proceeds of $100M.

Grants greenshoe option for up to an additional 600,000 shares.

The company intends to list the newly issued 6.750% series A fixed-to-floating rate cumulative redeemable preferred stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "EFC PR A".

The offering is expected to close on or about Oct. 22, 2019.

Ellington Financial expects to use proceeds to acquire targeted assets; it may also use proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes.