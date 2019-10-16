Crown Castle +1.8% after Q3 beat

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) is up 1.8% after hours following Q3 earnings where it topped expectations for revenues and FFO.

Site rental revenues rose 6.4% to $1.26B, and adjusted funds from operations rose 12% to $646M.

Organic contribution to site rental revenues was $70M with about a $6M increase in straight-lined revenues.

Capital expenditures were $540M ($18M in land purchases, $29M in sustaining capex, and $491M in discretionary capex along with $2M in integration). Of discretionary capex, $371M was attributable to Fiber and $120M to Towers.

"During the last five years, and inclusive of the dividend increase we are announcing today, we have increased our dividend by a compounded annual growth rate of approximately 8%," CFO Dan Schlanger says.

"Looking forward, we believe we are in a great position to deliver on our annual dividend growth target of 7% to 8% while at the same time making significant investments in our business that we believe will generate attractive long-term returns and support future growth."

Conference call to come tomorrow at 10:30 a.m. ET.

