Nat gas prices fall, as cooler temps fail to offset supply glut concerns

Natural gas futures (NYSEARCA:UNG) settled -1.5% to $2.303/MMBtu after rising as much as 1.9% earlier in the day, underscoring investor concerns about a supply glut even as weather forecasts indicate cooler weather in the Northeast and Midwest.

Expectations that the U.S. Energy Information Administration would report a record surge in domestic natural gas stockpiles last week seemed to outweigh hopes of increased demand.

Tudor Pickering Holt analysts expect the EIA to say that nat gas inventories rose by 117B cf, which would be the largest weekly gain of the fall season.

The EIA forecasts 2019 dry natural gas production will average 91.6B cf/day, 10% above the 2018 average.

Gas-focused equities include RRC, AR, GPOR, CHK, EQT, AR, SWN

ETFs: UNG, UGAZ, DGAZ, BOIL, GASL, FCG, KOLD, GASX, UNL, GAZB, GAZ

