Netflix says competition's OK in a growing streaming pie

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is up 8.3% now in postmarket trading after its Q3 earnings marked a bit of a rebound from last quarter, when subscriber counts missed heavily.

With the "streaming wars" in early days, it could be another indication that consistently new high-profile content will trump library offerings, as subscriber count (net adds of 6.77M vs. last quarter's 2.7M) was goosed by the third season of Stranger Things, the most-watched season of that series with 64M households watching in the first four weeks.

In its investor letter, the company downplayed worries about upcoming streaming competition, saying it's been competing in streaming for a long time.

"The upcoming arrival of services like Disney Plus (NYSE:DIS), Apple TV Plus (NASDAQ:AAPL), HBO Max (NYSE:T), and Peacock (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is increased competition, but we are all small compared to linear TV," it says. "The launch of these new services will be noisy. There may be some modest headwind to our near-term growth, and we have tried to factor that into our guidance. In the long term, though, we expect we’ll continue to grow nicely given the strength of our service and the large market opportunity."

"In our view, the likely outcome from the launch of these new services will be to accelerate the shift from linear TV to on demand consumption of entertainment. Just like the evolution from broadcast TV to cable, these once-in-a-generation changes are very large and open up big, new opportunities for many players."

Starting with its Q4 report in January, it will disclose revenue and membership by region, and will only provide membership guidance for global paid memberships. U.S. vs. international margin reporting is becoming less useful internally and it will stop reporting that in January.

For Q4, it's forecasting $5.44B in revenue, and net streaming paid adds of 7.6M to hit 165.9M paid memberships overall.

Earnings interview (with Guggenheim's Michael Morris) still ahead at 6 p.m. ET.