Chevron's buyer for North Sea fields seeks alternative funding - Bloomberg

Ithaca Energy, the U.K. arm of Israeli explorer Delek Group, has asked commodity traders to help finance its $2B acquisition of some of Chevron's (NYSE:CVX) North Sea oil and gas assets after initial funding arrangements ran into problems, Bloomberg reports.

Ithaca (OTCPK:IACAF) has secured a $100M investment from Trafigura Group and is in talks for more funds, but it still does not have the $2B it needs to complete the purchase, according to the report.

The company reportedly has received offers of funds from other traders and may ask for more, and it potentially could get additional equity by turning to its parent Delek, which is awaiting a key asset sale next month to get more cash.

Ithaca is counting on the purchase, agreed on in May and expected to close this quarter, to increase its production ahead of a possible IPO.