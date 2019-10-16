Eldorado Gold says full-year production guidance unchanged

Oct. 16, 2019 6:42 PM ETEldorado Gold Corporation (EGO)EGOBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) reports Q3 gold production jumped 20% Y/Y to 101.6K oz., totaling 276.3K oz. YTD, while maintaining FY 2019 guidance.
  • EGO says test results from its Kisladag mine in Turkey confirm that recoveries from leaching deeper material over 250-day cycles support an extension of mine life beyond the company's current three-year guidance; Kisladag's Q3 output rose 5% Y/Y to 35.9K oz.
  • Q3 production at the Olympias mine in Greece was lower than planned, declining 38% Y/Y to 7.9K oz., and EGO says measures to increase volumes were continued in key areas of the operation and will support the ramp up towards 2020 and beyond.
