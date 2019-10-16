Kinder Morgan affirms EBITDA, DCF outlook; sees Elba in service by H1 2020

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) -0.3% after-hours as Q3 earnings and revenues came in a bit shy of Wall Street estimates while reaffirming its full-year outlook for EBITDA and distributable cash flow.

KMI says Q3 net income fell to $506M from $693M in the year-ago quarter because of the recognition of the gain from last year's sale of its Trans Mountain project in Canada; Q3 2019 EPS was $0.22 vs. $0.25 in Q3 2018.

Distributable cash flow rose 4% Y/Y to $1.14B, due to greater contributions from the company's natural gas pipelines and products pipelines segments and lower preferred dividend payments.

Project backlog at the end of Q3 totaled $4.1B, $1.6B less than at the end of Q2 due to placing Elba Liquefaction and GCX in service.

The company says its Permian Highway Pipeline project has nearly 85% of its right-of-way secured along the route and construction activities have started on the western end of the route.

KMI expects to bring the remaining nine units of its Elba Island liquefied natural gas export facility into service by H1 of next year, CEO Steven Kean says.